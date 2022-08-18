Open English acquires India's mobile English-language learning platform Enguru

Image: Twitter @openenglish

Latina America and US Hispanic Market’s leading English-learning platform, Open-English on August 18 announced the acquisition of Enguru, India’s leading mobile language-learning platform.

Open English currently has a widespread audience in Latin America due to their 24x7 live classes which are taught by Native-speakers, educating about 1.5 million students.

After broadening its horizons into Spain and Turkey, Open English has now expanded into India.

Due to the presence of the vast multitude of dialects, India accounts for a large number of English language-learners in the world. Besides, India is also expected to touch its internet penetration to 900 million users by 2025, thus enhancing the opportunities of the EdTech market which is also predicted to touch $10.4 billion by the given year.

"We're convinced that enguru's mobile-first learning platform offers the best solution for Indian consumers through its combination of live interactive classes, self-paced lessons and gamified learning activities," said Andrés Moreno, founder, chairman and CEO of Open English. "Their emphasis on live classes as the center of the student experience syncs perfectly with Open English's mission and belief that live instruction is the best and most effective way for students to learn English."

Enguru, though, will continue to function with the same name, will enjoy the benefits of both organisations and thus provide a better, combined outcome for its users.