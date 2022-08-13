English
    Nykaa appoints Vishal Gupta as executive vice-president

    Gupta was earlier at Unilever where he led large-scale campaigns.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 13, 2022 / 10:47 AM IST
    Representative image

    Nykaa has appointed Vishal Gupta as executive vice-president for its consumer beauty brands.


    The IIT Delhi and IIM Bengaluru alumnus has nearly three decades of experience in the FMCG space.


    According to Economic Times, Gupta joins Nykaa after a 25-year stint at Unilever, where he led large-scale campaigns. He has worked across businesses and brands in India, Indonesia, Southeast Asia, and Russia.


    At Nykaa, he will lead the beauty retailer’s private labels business across cosmetics and skincare.

    Gupta’s appointment comes just a day after Nykaa announced the resignation of Reena Chhapra, CEO of its private label division.




    “Vishal has the responsibility of carrying Nykaa’s rich legacy, taking the brand to even greater heights, and into more consumers’ hearts. With his wealth of industry experience and passion for the beauty space, we are excited to see what Vishal will deliver,” Nykaa founder and CEO Falguni Nayar said.


    “I am joining Nykaa to help build its dynamic portfolio of consumer beauty brands that have become iconic in the Indian beauty ecosystem. Inspired by Falguni’s vision, I look forward to scaling the existing brands and creating new memorable ones that will further help serve the unmet beauty needs of the consumer,” Financial Express quoted Vishal Gupta as saying.


    Earlier this month, Nykaa announced the launch of an incubation programme called Beauty & You India, in partnership with `Estée Lauder Companies (ELC).
    first published: Aug 13, 2022 10:47 am
