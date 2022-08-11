English
    Nykaa’s beauty private label CEO Reena Chhabra quits

    According to Nykaa's draft red herring prospectus, Chhabra was paid compensation of Rs 3.06 crore in FY21, making her one of the top employees of the listed company.

    Sanghamitra Kar
    August 11, 2022 / 05:03 PM IST
     
     
    Reena Chhabra, the chief executive officer of Nykaa’s beauty private label has resigned, the company said in a stock market filing. Her resignation will come into effect from August 16.

    Chhabra joined Nykaa in 2016 and earlier worked with cosmetic brand Colorbar as COO. She has also led Lakme Beauty Services at Unilever and worked with Kaya Skin care among other retail brands.

    According to Nykaa's draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), Chhabra was paid compensation of Rs 3.06 crore in FY21, making her one of the top employees of the listed company.

    Parent firm FSN E-Commerce Ventures on August 5 reported a 42.24 percent year-on-year increase in consolidated profit at Rs 5.01 crore for the quarter ended June 2022, aided by better topline and operating performance of the cosmetics-to-fashion retailer.

    Profit in corresponding period of the last fiscal was Rs 3.52 crore.
    Consolidated revenue from operations for the June FY23 quarter came in at Rs 1,148.4 crore, registering a 40.56 percent growth compared to same period last year.
    first published: Aug 11, 2022 05:00 pm
