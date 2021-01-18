NSEL scam: Anjani Sinha Arrested by Delhi economic offence wing

Representative image

Delhi Police EOW has arrested Anjani Sinha, the former managing director of National Spot Exchange Limited (NSEL), on January 17 evening. Seven years after the NSEL scam had broken out, the economic offence wing of Delhi Police expedited investigation in this case.

A senior official of EOW has confirmed to Moneycontrol about arresting Sinha. The senior officer further added, “We are taking him to Delhi.”

Delhi Police acted on Kunal Khaneja’s complaint. Khaneja is a commodity broker from Delhi.

Khaneja registered a complaint in 2015 against Sinha and other 63 Moons promoters in the NSEL scam.

In 2013, NSEL defaulted on payments worth of Rs 5600 crores. In which more than 20 borrowers had received money which they did not return back. On the other side more than 13000 investors have lost their money.

Mumbai Police had arrested Anajani Sinha, Jignesh Shah (Chairman 63Moons), Amit Rathi from Anand Rathi broking firm, Chintan Modi from India Infoline broking and CP Krishnan from Geojit broking firm in past.

The Central Bureau of Investigation, Serious Fraud Investigation Office and Enforcement Directorate have been investigating this case. All agencies have filed their charge-sheet also in this case.

In the investigation of CBI and ED both agencies arrested Jignesh Shah as well.

However, 63 Moons has got relief from Supreme Court on merger of NSEL with 63 Moons.