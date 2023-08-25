English
    Now, Bengaluru airport passengers can take walkway from terminal 1 to parking lot

    The 420-meter walkway is designed to provide a seamless experience for pedestrians heading to either Terminal 1 or the P4 parking area, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA

    Moneycontrol News
    August 25, 2023 / 03:45 PM IST
    Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru on August 25 opened the new elevated walkway connecting Terminal 1 to the P4 parking area for passengers and visitors.

    The 420-meter walkway is designed to provide a seamless experience for pedestrians heading to either Terminal 1 or the P4 parking area, according to Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL), which operates KIA.

    "The walkway's sleek and modern design, along with passenger-friendly amenities such as travelators (moving walkways), elevators, and escalators, ensure that passengers have an easy and comfortable walk," stated a release.

    "The design also prioritises accessibility, making it senior citizen and PRM (Persons with Reduced Mobility) friendly. The walkway features a safe pedestrian corridor and adequate lighting throughout the night, assuring a secure and comfortable environment. This attention to safety extends to all weather conditions, as it is fully covered and climate-protected, allowing passengers to move between points without being affected," it said.

    "With the inauguration of this new elevated walkway, Bengaluru airport reaffirms its commitment to an inclusive travel experience for all and to delivering unforgettable passenger experiences through continuous innovations," it adds.

    first published: Aug 25, 2023 03:45 pm

