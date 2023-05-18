English
    Nokia integrates UPI service in its 4G feature phones

    "We are excited to associate with HMD Global in bringing UPI 123PAY functionality to Nokia feature phones," NPCI Chief Operating Officer Praveena Rai said.

    PTI
    May 18, 2023 / 11:23 PM IST
    Nokia brand mobile phone maker HMD Global has integrated UPI service in its 4G feature phones Nokia 105 and Nokia 106, the company said on Thursday.

    The newly launched 4G feature phones will come with UPI 123PAY that will enable users to undertake a host of transactions based on four technology alternatives such as calling an IVR (interactive voice response) number, app functionality in feature phones, missed call-based approach and proximity sound-based payments.

    "We are excited to launch the market-leading feature phones, Nokia 105 2023 and Nokia 106 4G, more relevant than ever with the introduction of UPI feature. Through the introduction of UPI feature in our feature phones, we aim to empower feature phone users with the ability to perform secure, convenient digital transactions with ease and move ahead with the times," HMD Global, VP- India and APAC, Ravi Kunwar said.

    UPI 123PAY is NPCI's instant payment system for feature phone users who can use Unified Payments Interface (UPI) payment service in a safe and secure manner.

    "We are excited to associate with HMD Global in bringing UPI 123PAY functionality to Nokia feature phones. This partnership allows us to extend the convenience and accessibility of UPI to more users, enabling secure and seamless digital transactions on affordable devices," NPCI Chief Operating Officer Praveena Rai said.

