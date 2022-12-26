Noida Authority issues notice to DLF for payment of Rs 235 crore in a case related to Mall of India

According to Noida Authority officials, the notice was served to the developer on December 23.

The Noida Authority has issued a notice to real estate developer DLF for the payment of Rs 235 crore within 15 days’ time in connection with a land compensation case related to Mall of India, sources said on December 26.

The recent development comes after a Supreme Court verdict on May 5, 2022, where the apex court had directed the Noida Authority to pay land compensation to the land’s previous owner Veerana Reddy.

However, the DLF denied that it received any notice from the Noida Authority in connection with the payment of Rs 235 crore to the authority.

According to Noida Authority officials, the notice was served to the developer on December 23.

“We have issued a notice on December 23 to DLF for payment of Rs 235 crore to the Authority in connection with the dispute related to land to Mall of India. The developer will have to pay the desired amount within 15 days else appropriate legal actions will be taken,” a Noida Authority source told Moneycontrol.

DLF Spokesperson denied the development regarding receiving any notice from the Authority in this connection.

“We have not received the notice yet. Once we get it, we will review it,” a DLF Spokesperson said.

According to Noida Authority sources, the total amount payable to Reddy was around Rs 295 crore.

Sources said that the Noida Authority has already made the payment and Rs 235 crore will be recovered from the DLF.

The Mall of India is touted as the biggest mall in the country.

The Noida Authority had acquired a 7,400 square metre land parcel, on which the Mall of India stands in sector 18, from the land owner Veerana Reddy in 2005 and had later auctioned it to DLF. Reddy later objected it to the acquisition process and claimed that the compensation was “unfair” and the matter went to court.

In January 2011, the then Gautam Budh Nagar administration decided on the compensation of Rs 18,00,481 along with interest at a rate of Rs 181.87 per square metre. This deal was refused by Reddy.

The legal battle between the Noida Authority and Reddy escalated to the Supreme Court via Gautam Budh Nagar lower court and Allahabad High Court.

The Supreme Court on May 5, 2022, had directed the Noida Authority to pay a land compensation to the land’s previous owner Veerana Reddy at the rate of Rs 1,10,000 per square metre along with an interest of 15 percent and penal interest of 3 percent.

The land compensation amount, as ordered by the Supreme Court, was calculated to be around Rs 295 crore which was to be paid to Veerana Reddy.