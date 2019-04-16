Noble House plans to raise S$2 million in pre-Series A round in 2019

Moneycontrol News

Gurgaon-based Noble House plans to raise S$2 million through a pre-series A round in 2019, according to a top executive.

"We raised S$1 million in an angel round. The plan is to raise another S$2 million in a pre-Series A round," said Sanjay Lakhotia, co-founder of Noble House Consulting.

Noble House was launched by Lakhotia and Sumer Datta in December 2017. While Lakhotia has earlier worked as head of operations of Aon Hewitt, Asia Pacific, Datta was Aon's managing director.

The startup aggregates freelance HR consultants on its platform and connects them with businesses ad consulting assignments best suited for them. It earns its revenue by charging commission from both the sides.

Independent HR consultants can create their profile by disclosing their expertise, preferences and billion rates.

It offers consultants over 30 skill categories. On the other hand, the organisations get access to the large database of best professionals for their innumerable HR needs.

The $1 million round of funding in the company was led by human resource and business leaders based in Singapore and India.

Nobel House counts companies such as US-based Insightory Consulting and Oyo among some of its clients.

According to the company, 70 percent corporates in India used gig workers at least once for major organizational issues in 2018 and in the next three years, anywhere between 10 percent to 40 percent of the Indian workforce will be from the gig economy.

It also claims that the organised segment is now seeing an increased interest in the gig economy across metro cities, with Delhi NCR at 43 percent emerging as the biggest hub, followed by Mumbai at 19 percent.