you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jan 16, 2019 10:13 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

No airline, including Jet Airways, has asked for delivery schedule change: Boeing's Dinesh Keskar

Even if there is a change at Jet Airways, Keskar said, "somebody will take over and handle the deliveries. We hope so."

Prince Mathews Thomas @prince0879
The trying circumstances in the aviation industry hasn't impacted orders or delivery of aircraft, said a top official of American manufacturer Boeing.

None of the airlines, including the crisis-hit Jet Airways, have asked for a change in delivery schedule, said  Dinesh Keskar, Senior Vice President of sales, Asia-Pacific and India, at Boeing Commercial Airplanes.

"It is not that easy to change delivery schedule," Keskar told Moneycontrol on the sidelines of the Global Aviation Summit in Mumbai.

"It is a very finely defined production system. It is very expensive to change that. We can do it (change in delivery schedule) three years in advance, before we start making them. But not otherwise," added Keskar, who has been spearheading the world's largest aircraft maker in India for the past two decades.

Even if there is a change at Jet Airways, Keskar said, "somebody will take over, will handle the deliveries. We hope so".

The Naresh Goyal-led airline had last year received first of its Boeing 737 Max, which it had ordered in 2015. In total, Jet Airways has ordered 150 737 Max aircraft, which promise to reduce fuel costs by up to 15 percent.

Jet Airways has been hit by a combination of high costs and low air fares, that has forced it to delay salary payments to pilots; and the airline also defaulted on loan repayments in the December quarter. Faced with the debt of over Rs 8,000 crore, Jet Airways has a stiff repayment schedule, which includes payment of about Rs 1,700 crore by March.

Reports have pointed out  some of Jet's lessors have become impatient due to non payment of dues, and may think of taking back planes. The carrier has a fleet of 124 aircraft, some of which have been grounded.

Fortunately for Jet, the airline doesn't directly shoulder the payment of a new aircraft, as it follows a sale and lease back model. Under this, Jet sells new aircraft to a leasing company, and then leases it back.

Aviation market

Keskar remains bullish about the Indian aviation market, despite the present problems. Boeing has estimated that the domestic market, the fastest growing in the world, needs 2,300 aircraft worth $320 billion over the next 20 years.
"Demand for aircraft has been there," said Keskar and underlined that he is happy with Boeing's share of the market in India. "We have done well on the wide body side. And on the narrow body side, we are pretty even," he said.


Like in the rest of the world market, Boeing competes with Airbus for orders in India too.


While noting that the correction in crude and strengthening of the Rupee against the Dollar have brought a relief, Keskar downplayed the impact of the upcoming General Elections. "Once upon a time, when Air India was the only player, it was a different story," he said, and added that the industry is set to grow.



The industry veteran said that airport infrastructure, which has been an issue, is improving. "I'm encouraged by the number of airports that the Government wants to build," he said. India wants to build 100 more airports in the next 10-15 years.
First Published on Jan 16, 2019 10:13 am

