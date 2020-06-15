App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2020 01:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Carlos Ghosn case | Nissan email chain provides evidence of plan to oust former chief: Report

The plan could have been prompted by Carlos Ghosn's push for greater integration between Nissan and alliance partner Renault

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The push for greater integration between Japanese carmaker Nissan and its alliance partner Renault could have prompted the takedown plan of Nissan's former chairman Carlos Ghosn.  An email chain has now validated part of Ghosn's claims of a set-up by senior Nissan Motor executives to overthrow him.

The correspondence began more than a year before Ghosn was arrested in November 2018 on charges of financial misconduct, according to a Bloomberg report.

Moneycontrol could not independently verify the story.

Close

Ghosn declined to comment via a representative when contacted by Bloomberg. Lavanya Wadgaonkar, a spokesperson for Nissan, the Tokyo prosecutor's office and a representative for Renault also declined to comment.

related news

Ghosn, who was also the CEO of Renault, has denied four of the charges against him.

Japan is seeking the extradition of Ghosn, who fled to Lebanon in December 2019.

The email chain that revealed an attempt to oust Ghosn dates back to February 2018, Bloomberg reported.

The report said Hari Nada, who ran Nissan's chief executive's office, in an email said Nissan should act to "neutralize his initiatives before it’s too late".

The email, written in mid-2018, was sent to Hitoshi Kawaguchi, a senior manager at Nissan responsible for government relations, sources told the news agency.

Nada declined to comment when contacted by Bloomberg, as did Kawaguchi, who left Nissan in December.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Join the Moneycontrol Rule the New Normal powered by Lenovo webinar on the 18th of June. REGISTER NOW!

First Published on Jun 15, 2020 01:36 pm

tags #Carlos Ghosn #Nissan

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Energy producer BP takes $17.5 billion hit as demand slides

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Coronavirus pandemic | SAIL chairman, 39 employees test positive for COVID-19

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

Arrogance more dangerous than ignorance: Rahul Gandhi quotes Albert Einstein to take swipe at govt

most popular

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

COVID-19 cases | India now third-fastest globally in daily rise

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Is the worst of COVID-19 economic downdraft behind us?

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Coronavirus pandemic in India may peak in mid-November: Study

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.