App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness
Mar 15, 2018 08:22 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Nifty to remain weak below 10,490; top 5 stocks which can give up to 5% return

"The index has to cross 10490 levels decisively to move higher and if it fails to cross this level, weakness could be seen towards 10290 and 10150 levels," says Rajesh Agarwal of AUM Capital.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

By Rajesh Agarwal

AUM Capital

Benchmark indices trimmed losses and closed marginally lower on Wednesday after banking stocks recovered. Shares fell for a second straight day following a weak trend in Asian equities after US stocks declined as President Donald Trump replaced his secretary of state.

In key economic data released on Wednesday, India's annual wholesale price inflation eased to 2.48 percent in February for the third straight month after touching an eight-month high in November, helped by a softer rise in food and fuel prices.

Technical Outlook

Rajesh Agarwal
Rajesh Agarwal
Aum Capital

Nifty

Nifty has formed 'Hanging Man' followed by 'Shooting Star' candlestick pattern around supply zone of 10450-10490 levels on daily scale. It opened with gap-down but recovered from day's low and closed with loss of 15.95 points.

The index has to cross 10490 levels decisively to move higher and if it fails to cross this level, weakness could be seen towards 10290 and 10150 levels. Furthermore, RSI (14) has given a positive crossover which is a bullish sign.

Nifty Bank

The index has outperformed benchmarks led by strong short covering rally in PSU & Private banks after-market anticipated that RBI might cut key policy rates by 25 bps in August, which will lead to lending rate cuts, and in turn support growth.

It has formed Bullish candle and closed marginally above its 200 SMA of 24807 levels signifying a rally to continue in near term. But strong hurdle seen around 25100. It has to cross this level decisively to move further higher.

Below are the 5 stocks which can give up to 5% return in the near term:

Tech Mahindra | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 652, stop loss: Rs 628 | Return: 2%

Canara Bank | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 272, stop loss: Rs 250 | Return: 5%

Sun TV Network | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 955, stop loss: Rs 910 | Return: 1%

TVS Motor Company | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 657, stop loss: Rs 631 | Return: 2%

Britannia Industries | Rating: Sell | Target: Rs 4735, stop loss: Rs 4900 | Return: 2%

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

tags #Britannia Industries #Canara Bank #MARKET OUTLOOK #share market tips #share tips #Stock tips #stocks tips #Stocks Views #Sun TV Network #Tech Mahindra #TVS Motor Company

most popular

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

BJP has lost simple majority in Lok Sabha, claims Congress after bypoll results

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

‘Beginning of the end has started,’ says Mamata Banerjee as BJP loses in UP, Bihar by-polls

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Uttar Pradesh Bypoll Results highlights: BJP loses Gorakhpur, Phulpur Lok Sabha seats to SP

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.

X

Interested in

Confused? use our Compare Brokers feature.

I have read and accepted the Terms and conditions and the Privacy policy.

Register Now

Thank you for registering.

Respective broker representative will reach you shortly.

Sign in with

 
Kotak
  • Sharekhan
  • Angel Broking
  • SMC