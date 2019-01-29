App
Last Updated : Jan 29, 2019 11:33 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

New broadcast price regime: TRAI chief RS Sharma refuses to extend Feb 1 deadline

TRAI chief RS Sharma expects the switch to be faster when the deadline approaches, adding that 40 percent had already chosen their channels till January 24

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
As the new pricing regime for the broadcast sector kicks in from February 1, Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman RS Sharma refused to push the deadline for transition any further, asking customers to choose their channels in time.

"There is no question of the deadline extension. Service providers should approach their customers to get their choices," Sharma is quoted in a report by The Economic Times. He added that the direct-to-home (DTH) companies and cable operators had been directed to inform the users about the new regime before February 1 and ensure a smooth transition.

He did not clarify the consequences for the broadcasters if the deadline is not met. "I am sure the service providers will ensure customers give their choices," he said. He seemed optimistic with the pace of the transition, going by the updates he received from broadcasters last week. The telecom regulator chief expects the switch to be faster when the deadline approaches, adding that 40 percent had already chosen their channels till January 24.

As the deadline approaches, the regulator has been conducting meetings with stakeholders of the industry. "We are asking if they are communicating with the customers. We had already show-caused Tata Sky and now they have also started doing it," Sharma said.

Tata Sky had moved the Delhi High Court against the new pricing regime and refused to share information about the channel prices and bouquet prices with their customers. They also complied with the new rules last week.

Under the new regime, customers can choose channels they want to watch and pay only for them. With this regime, TRAI aims to give customers control of their TV bill.
First Published on Jan 29, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Broadcast #Business #cable #DTH #Telecom #TRAI

