MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMC
  • Samsung
  • Volvo
LIC

Presents

Moneycontrol

Budget 2021

Associate Partners:

  • SMCSamsungVolvo
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

Neutral Zensar; target of Rs 265: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Zensar with a target price of Rs 265 in its research report dated January 22, 2021.

Broker Research
February 02, 2021 / 09:10 PM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Motilal Oswal's research report on Zensar


Zensar (ZENT)’s 3QFY21 revenue performance (decline of 3.7% QoQ CC) – impacted by restructuring at its top client – was below our already muted expectation. With the company guiding for a weak 4Q on continued drag from the top client, we expect double-digit decline (-12.1% YoY) for FY21E. n On the other hand, the 3Q EBIT margin (15.9%) was ahead of our expectation as it continued to benefit from the offshore revenue shift (+300bp QoQ; +910bp YoY). We expect the company to reinvest some of the gains from aggressive cost rationalization into growth and expect an EBIT margin of 14.8% in FY22E. n ZENT continued to report healthy deal wins with 3QFY21 TCV of USD200m, suggesting a book-to-bill of 1.6x. The deal pipeline also remained strong at USD1.7b, which is encouraging. However, we remain cautious on a leaking bucket and pockets of weakness in the ZENT portfolio. On account of these factors, we expect only a 9.0% revenue CAGR for FY21–23E (the lowest among peers). n While we trim our revenue growth estimates on a weaker-than-expected 2H FY21 performance, we remain positive on the company’s margin performance. n Despite required investments, we expect margins to inch up gradually from FY21E to FY23E. In our view, growth revival would be needed for a stock rerating despite inexpensive valuations. Our TP implies 13x FY23E EPS. Maintain Neutral.


Outlook


We expect the company's revenue to improve and PAT to grow in FY22, but would wait for any recovery before turning more constructive on the stock.


For all recommendations report, click here


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

Broker Research
TAGS: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations #Zensar
first published: Feb 2, 2021 09:10 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

Coronavirus Essential | India showing declining trend of COVID-19 cases in the last 4 months, says govt; 1500 Oxford trial volunteers were not informed about wrong dosage

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.