English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    Register Now : Nifty Banker 3.0 | India's First Retail Index Traders Online Conference.
    Budget 2023
    Budget 2023
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Netherlands emerging as key export destination for India amid jump in shipments of petro products

    India's trade surplus with the Netherlands has also increased from USD 1.5 billion in 2017 to USD 12.3 billion in 2022.

    PTI
    January 29, 2023 / 11:56 AM IST

    The Netherlands has emerged as India's third largest exports destination after the US and UAE during April-December this fiscal on account of a surge in shipment of goods such as petroleum products, electronic items, chemicals, and aluminium goods.

    India's trade surplus with the Netherlands has also increased from USD 1.5 billion in 2017 to USD 12.3 billion in 2022.

    The Netherlands has taken over major destinations such as the UK, Hong Kong, Bangladesh and Germany, according to data of the commerce ministry.

    India's exports to the Netherlands rose by about 69 per cent to USD 13.67 billion during April-December 2022 as against USD 8.10 billion in the same period previous year, the data showed.