Last Updated : May 29, 2019 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

NetApp and NVIDIA extend partnership to tap India's AI potential

Government think-tank NITI Aayog recently proposed a Rs 7,500 crore plan to create for AI research and development in the fields of education, health, agriculture and mobility.

Tapping into the growing opportunities in India's artificial intelligence (AI) space, data management service provider Netapp and graphics processing units designer NVIDIA, have partnered to launch the AI Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Bengaluru.

A part of the global partnership between the two companies, it will be executed through NetApp’s Data Visionary Centre (DVC). NetApp is investing in infrastructure, while NVIDIA brings in engineering talent and the go-to-market initiative.

It will help customers and partners who are looking to deploy AI as part of their transformation journey. The CoE also enables them to experience the solutions first-hand and work with the engineers from both companies.

Speaking to Moneycontrol, Anil Valluri, President, NetApp India and SAARC, said, "focus on the Indian market comes as a result of huge demand arising out of AI initiatives carried out by the government."

AI is a key focus area and government think-tank NITI Aayog, recently proposed a Rs 7,500 crore plan to create for AI research and development. The project would be in the fields of education, health, agriculture and mobility. According to reports, AI could add close to $957 billion to the country’s GDP by 2035.

In addition, enterprises are also looking to use AI to offer better services and products. Digital transformation and rising availability of high-end data storage capabilities in India are further driving the demand for AI in the country.

"However we are lagging in terms of AI adoption. Initiatives that push AI adoption offer huge potential for companies such as NetApp and that is what the partnership aims to accomplish," Valluri added.

The company has invested significantly in creating AI infrastructure including NVIDIA DGX supercomputers and data storage. "We have invested multiple thousands of dollars," he said.

 
First Published on May 29, 2019 03:32 pm

