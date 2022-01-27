MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • HDFC
  • Future Of Mobility
  • PwC_India
  • Cred Avenue
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Hitachi Social Innovation
  • Inestmentor
  • Score Dekha Kya
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • Autodesk
  • Finq
  • Mirae
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Finity
  • Masters Of Change
  • Masterclass for The Thoughtful Investor
Upgrade

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Associate Partners:

  • Kotak Mutual Fund
  • Pharmeasy
  • Indiabulls
  • SBI

Presenting Partner

Life Insurance Corporation of India

Moneycontrol

Budget 2022

Technology Partner

Dell Technologies

Associate Partners

Kotak Mutual Fund
Pharmeasy
Indiabulls
SBI
UPCOMING EVENT:Are you 45+? Planning for retirement? We have just the right webinar for you - Planning for Retirement with Life Insurance on 27-Jan, 3pm. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

NCLAT asks CoC to reconsider value of DHFL's recoverable assets

With this order, now the CoC have to reconsider the provision of section 66 of IBC which mandates that the benefit should go to all the creditors of DHFL, 63 Moons said.

Moneycontrol News
January 27, 2022 / 12:59 PM IST
DHFL (Source: ShutterStock)

DHFL (Source: ShutterStock)

Jignesh Shah-founded 63 moons technologies ltd said on 27 January that the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) had ordered the lenders of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL) to consider a petition regarding the revaluation of DHFL's recoverable assets.

Meanwhile, 63 Moons said it had filed a petition in NCLAT .

"In this case, NCLAT today ordered the petition to be considered by the Committee of Creditors (CoC)," the company said in a press release.

Also read: Videocon lenders invite fresh expressions of interest by February 2

The company had NCD of the face value of Rs 200 crore in DHFL.

Close

Related stories

With this order, now the CoC have to reconsider the provision of section 66 of IBC which mandates that the benefit should go to all the creditors of DHFL, 63 Moons said. According to 63 Moons, the CoC had, in its resolution plan, overlooked this provision.

If CoC considers this without alteration of provision of section 66of IBC, all creditors of DHFL will be benefited, 63 Moons said.

Also read: SC junks Devas Multimedia's appeal against NCLAT order

"With 63 moons' efforts, lakhs of creditors will stand to benefit from this Rs 40,000 crore by way of recovery," the press release said.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #63 moons #DHFL #NCD #NCLAT #Piramals
first published: Jan 27, 2022 12:56 pm
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.