    Nazara Technologies CEO Manish Agarwal to step down

    Nazara founder Nitish Mittersain will be taking over as the chief executive officer from December 1

    Moneycontrol News
    October 20, 2022 / 06:47 PM IST
    Manish Agarwal is stepping down as the chief executive of diversified gaming company Nazara Technologies from December 1, 2022, to pursue an entrepreneurial journey, the company has announced on October 20.

    "He will continue to be associated with the company as a Nazara nominee on the boards of material subsidiaries of Nazara. The Board placed on record its sincere appreciation for the valuable services provided by Mr. Manish Agarwal during his tenure with the Company," Nazara said in an exchange filing.

    Nazara founder Nitish Mittersain will be taking over as the chief executive officer from December 1, apart from his existing role as Joint Managing Director.

    The company has also appointed Sudhir Kamath as chief operating officer with effect from October 20.
    first published: Oct 20, 2022 06:47 pm
