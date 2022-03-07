English
    Natco Pharma launches first generic version of Revlimid in US

    The drug has been launched in 5mg, 10mg, 15mg & 25mg strengths in the US market, said Natco.

    Moneycontrol News
    March 07, 2022 / 09:18 PM IST
    Representative Image

    Natco Pharma Limited said on March 7 it has launched the first generic version of Revlimid, which are Lenalidomide capsules used to treat blood cancer. In a press release, Natco said the drug has been launched in 5mg, 10mg, 15mg & 25mg strengths in the US market.

    "The above strengths of lenalidomide capsules are prescribed in adults for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with the medicine dexamethasone, certain myelodysplastic syndromes, and mantle cell

    lymphoma following specific prior treatment", according to the press release.

    The company also informed that it is launching the drug along with its  marketing partner Arrow International Ltd, an affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. The drug is being launched pursuant to a license of patents owned by Celgene Corporation, which is now a part of Bristol-Myers Squibb.

    In 2015, Natco and Celgene had reached a settlement in the patent infringement case related to Revlimid.

    The settlement provides Natco with the certainty of a generic Revlimid launch in the US and a billion-dollar windfall during the settlement period, while Celgene will be able to ward off generic competition for at least six years for a drug that contributes about 60% of its sales.

    As part of the settlement, Celgene will permit the entry of lenalidomide before the April 2027 expiration of the patent, the drug maker said.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #blood cancer drug #Natco Pharma Limited #pharmaceutical
    first published: Mar 7, 2022 09:18 pm
