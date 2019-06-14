My tech portfolio will have a lot of variety, says Priyanka Chopra on Bumble Fund's investment plans

On the latest episode of CNBC-TV18's Power Talk, Shruti Mishra is in conversation with Priyanka Chopra Jonas, who has donned many hats, including that of an actress, philanthropist, investor, and entrepreneur.

She recently received the Danny Kaye Humanitarian Award for her charity work across the globe.

Chopra is an investor in dating app Bumble, on which only women can initiate chats in heterosexual matches. She has started an investment vehicle, Bumble Fund, and has so far invested in a coding school apart from the app.

“So far I have invested in two things. One has been an engineering coding school - Holberton School and the other one has been Bumble," Chopra said.

"Everything else that I am looking at are in so many different verticals that I cannot say that there is just one thing that I look like. My tech portfolio is going to be a little bit like my acting career which is variety,” she added.

She revealed the origins of the female-centric app and her investment in the coding school.

“I was at an event for Bumble in New York and Whitney Wolfe (the co-founder of Bumble) and I started talking about how giving women the opportunity to make the first move not just makes you feel safe and in control for your future but also at the same time in charge and empowered and how that would be so cool for women in India to have that. That is how the conversation started.

"Holberton School — I had told my manager who is also a VC (venture capitalist) about the fact that I was interested in engineering as a kid and if there was something around tech and females in tech and Holberton School is all about women in engineering. So, so far I have been leaning towards sort of female led, female centric investments.”

Chopra, who married Jonas Brothers band member Nick Jonas amid much fanfare last year, said that the dating app has been customised for the Indian audience.

“First USP of Bumble is it is made by women for everyone. The second thing is because we include everyone, we have kept in mind the preferences that women in India might like and have attuned Bumble to that.

"When you think about making the first move the USP being that when a female makes the first move that I think is more powerful in a place where making connections can sometimes be scary especially online when you do not know who you are talking to, so we have taken a lot of those things into consideration and I think Bumble has customised itself for Bumble India, I think that is our USP for sure.”