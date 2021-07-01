Mumbai to introduce QR-coded travel pass for local trains: All you need to know

Due to COVID-19 lockdown restrictions, only essential and emergency workers are allowed to use local train services for now (Representative Photo: Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas)

The Maharashtra government is discussing the introduction of a Universal Travel Pass with a QR code for Mumbai local travellers. This is aimed at reducing the number of ticketless travellers and address the menace of fake tickets and suspicious IDs.

Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said the pass is a part of the state’s “five-tier strategy for travel” which it is working on with the Indian Railways (IR).

Here is all you need to know about the new train pass:

Follow our LIVE blog on the COVID-19 pandemic here

What is the Universal Travel Pass?

COVID-19 Vaccine Frequently Asked Questions View more How does a vaccine work? A vaccine works by mimicking a natural infection. A vaccine not only induces immune response to protect people from any future COVID-19 infection, but also helps quickly build herd immunity to put an end to the pandemic. Herd immunity occurs when a sufficient percentage of a population becomes immune to a disease, making the spread of disease from person to person unlikely. The good news is that SARS-CoV-2 virus has been fairly stable, which increases the viability of a vaccine. How many types of vaccines are there? There are broadly four types of vaccine — one, a vaccine based on the whole virus (this could be either inactivated, or an attenuated [weakened] virus vaccine); two, a non-replicating viral vector vaccine that uses a benign virus as vector that carries the antigen of SARS-CoV; three, nucleic-acid vaccines that have genetic material like DNA and RNA of antigens like spike protein given to a person, helping human cells decode genetic material and produce the vaccine; and four, protein subunit vaccine wherein the recombinant proteins of SARS-COV-2 along with an adjuvant (booster) is given as a vaccine. What does it take to develop a vaccine of this kind? Vaccine development is a long, complex process. Unlike drugs that are given to people with a diseased, vaccines are given to healthy people and also vulnerable sections such as children, pregnant women and the elderly. So rigorous tests are compulsory. History says that the fastest time it took to develop a vaccine is five years, but it usually takes double or sometimes triple that time. View more Show

- The ‘Universal Travel Pass’ will be a card that works using a QR code. It is part of the state government’s five tier strategy for travel along with the IR.

- Those residing in the financial capital of Mumbai and adjoining areas will be eligible for the pass.

- The pass will allow residents a “hassle-free travel experience” across the city’s rail transportation system – the Mumbai locals, the Mumbai Metro and the Monorail.

- The pass is aimed at curbing ticketless travel, fake tickets and passes, and bogus IDs on the Mumbai locals. Notably, on average, a daily case count of 20 such incidences are detected.

How will it function?

- Keeping in mind the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the pass will be issued taking into consideration that only essential and emergency workers are allowed to use local train services for now.

- Using the new system, BMC can keep a track of the people using the locals based on level of restrictions imposed.

- The pass will thus be issued in ‘Degrees’ of lockdown restrictions, wherein residents of the areas under Levels 1, 2 and 3 lockdowns will be issued a Degree 3 pass, allowing them to travel.

- Commuters issued a Degree 2 pass will be able to travel if the restriction level is 1 or 3 and those with Degree 5 pass will be allowed travel on the local trains regardless of level of restrictions.

How will the Degree/level of pass be decided?

- Officials of the Maharashtra’s Disaster Management and Relief and Rehabilitation department will upload details of the commuter and allot a level/degree based on the role of their company or organisation.

- The QR card will also have a photograph of the holder.

How to get the pass?

- Process of issuing passes has already started.

- Commuters can register online on the website of state’s Disaster Management department here – https://msdmacov19.mahait.org

How to use the pass?

- The pass will be checked at railway stations with a smartphone or through a QR code reader.

- Those travelling without a valid QR code will be fined Rs 500 on the spot.

- Those travelling with a fake ID will be handed over to the Railway Police Force.