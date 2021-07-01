MARKET NEWS

July 01, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: India records 48,786 new cases, recovery rate at 97%

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: As many as 19,21,450 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 41,20,21,494.

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: India saw a single day rise of 48,786 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,04,11,634, while the national recovery rate improved to 96.97 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,99,459 with 1,005 fresh fatalities. According to the data published at 7 am, cumulatively
33.57 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive. The active cases have further declined to 5,23,257 comprising 1.72 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.97 percent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 2.54 percent . It has been less than five percent for 24 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to 2.64 percent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 49th consecutive day.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,94,88,918, while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 percent, the data stated. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.
  • July 01, 2021 / 11:20 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray lauds medical fraternity's contribution in fight against COVID-19

    Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday extended greetings to the medical fraternity on the National Doctors'' Day and thanked health care personnel for their services during the first and second waves of the COVID-19 pandemic. The CM in a statement lauded the contribution of health care workers in the fight against COVID-19 since the last one-and-a-half years.

    He hailed doctors for also focusing non-COVID-19 patients during the pandemic, and urged them to keep supporting Maharashtra''s efforts to ensure people of the state remain healthy. "Doctors - in government hospitals or practising privately staked their own lives for treating patients. They were the frontline warriors fighting against an invisible enemy. Many doctors succumbed to the infection and some also lost their own family members.

    They devoted several months to the service of patients," he said. The chief minister said the fight against COVID-19 is far from over and the services of doctors, whether they are in rural areas or big hospitals, are very important. The National Doctors'' Day is observed in the honour of noted doctor and former West Bengal chief minister Bidhan Chandra Roy, whose birth and death anniversaries fall on July 1. 

  • July 01, 2021 / 11:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Delta variant to become dominant strain of COVID-19 in coming months: WHO

    The World Health Organization has said the Delta variant of COVID-19 is now present in nearly 100 countries as per conservative estimates, and warned that in the coming months the highly transmissible strain will become the dominant variant of the coronavirus globally. In its COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update, the WHO said as of June 29, 2021, "96 countries have reported cases of the Delta variant, though this is likely an underestimate as sequencing capacities needed to identify variants are limited. A number of these countries are attributing surges in infections and hospitalisations to this variant."

    Given the increase in transmissibility, the WHO warned that the Delta variant is "expected to rapidly outcompete other variants and become the dominant variant over the coming months." The world body noted that the tools that exist today to combat the coronavirus — individual, community level-public health and social measures, infection prevention and control measures that have been used since the beginning of the pandemic — remain effective against current variants of concern (VOCs), including the Delta variant.

    "Although the increased transmissibility of VOCs (Variants of Concern) means that measures may need to be maintained for longer periods of time, particularly in a context of low vaccination coverage, these measures must be targeted, time-bound, reinforced and supported by member states," it added. Last week, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the Delta variant is the “most transmissible” of the variants identified so far and is spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations.

    "I know that globally there is currently a lot of concern about the Delta variant, and WHO is concerned about it too. Delta is the most transmissible of the variants identified so far... spreading rapidly among unvaccinated populations," Ghebreyesus had said. He had noted that as some countries eased public health and social restrictions, there was a corresponding increase in transmission around the world.

  • July 01, 2021 / 11:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Over 33.54 crore Covid vaccine doses administered in country: Govt

    The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has gone past 33.54 crore, including more than 25.14 lakh jabs given on Wednesday, the health ministry said. A total of 13,43,231 beneficiaries in the 18-44 age group received the first dose and 87,735 were given the second dose of the vaccine on Wednesday.

    Cumulatively, 9,14,62,206 people in the age group have received the first dose, while 21,77,618 have been administered the second dose since the start of the third phase of the nationwide vaccination drive, the ministry said in a statement. A total of 33,54,69,340 vaccine doses have been administered across the country, including 25,14,153 on Wednesday, according to a provisional report compiled at 7 pm.

    Eight states -- Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Gujarat, Karnataka and Maharashtra -- have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 50 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 age group. Also, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Haryana, Jharkhand, Kerala, Telangana, Himachal Pradesh, Odisha, Punjab, Uttarakhand and West Bengal have administered the first dose of the vaccine to more than 10 lakh beneficiaries each in the 18-44 the age group.

  • July 01, 2021 / 10:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | India records 48,786 new cases, recovery rate at 97%

    India saw a single day rise of 48,786 coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to  3,04,11,634, while the national recovery rate improved to 96.97 percent, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on  Thursday. The COVID-19 death toll rose to 3,99,459 with 1,005 fresh fatalities. According to the data published at 7 am, cumulatively  33.57 crore vaccine  doses have been administered so far under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

    The active cases have further declined to 5,23,257 comprising 1.72 percent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has improved to 96.97 percent. As many as 19,21,450 tests were conducted on Wednesday taking the total cumulative tests conducted so far for detection of COVID-19 in the country to 41,20,21,494.

    The daily positivity rate  was recorded at 2.54  percent . It has been less than five percent for 24 consecutive days, the ministry said, adding the weekly positivity rate has declined to  2.64 percent. Recoveries continue to outnumber daily new cases for the 49th consecutive day.The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 2,94,88,918,  while the case fatality rate stands at 1.31 percent, the data stated.

    India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16.It went past  60 lakh on September 28,  70 lakh on  October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. India crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23.

  • July 01, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Expert panel rejects Serum Institute's request for trials of Covovax vaccine among children

    An expert panel of the central drug authority has recommended against granting permission to the Serum Institute of India (SII) to conduct phase 2 and 3 trials of COVID-19 vaccine Covovax on children aged between two and 17. The government panel has asked Serum Institute to complete trials of Covavax COVID-19 vaccine on adults first, ANI reported citing sources.

    Serum Institute of India (SII) had applied to DCGI seeking permission to conduct a trial of Covovax on 920 children, 460 each in the 12-17 and 2-11 age groups, at 10 sites. As per a PTI report, the Subject Expert Committee (SEC) on COVID-19 of the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) also noted that the vaccine has not been approved in any country.

    In August 2020, US-based vaccine maker Novavax Inc. had announced a licence agreement with the SII for the development and commercialisation of NVX-CoV2373, its COVID-19 vaccine candidate, in low and middle-income countries and India. The vaccine candidate 'NVX-CoV2373' demonstrated 100 percent protection against moderate and severe disease, 90.4 percent efficacy overall, and met the primary endpoint in its PREVENT-19 pivotal Phase 3 trial, Novavax said in a statement on June 14. The clinical trials of Covovax on adults began in India in March and the SII hopes to launch it by September.

  • July 01, 2021 / 10:21 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Mumbai to introduce QR-coded travel pass for local trains: All you need to know

    The Maharashtra government is discussing the introduction of a Universal Travel Pass with a QR code for Mumbai local travellers. This is aimed at reducing the number of ticketless travellers and address the menace of fake tickets and suspicious IDs. Mumbai’s civic body, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has said the pass is a part of the state’s “five-tier strategy for travel” which it is working on with the Indian Railways (IR).

    Here is all you need to know about the new train pass:

    What is the Universal Travel Pass?

    - The ‘Universal Travel Pass’ will be a card that works using a QR code. It is part of the state government’s five tier strategy for travel along with the IR.

    - Those residing in the financial capital of Mumbai and adjoining areas will be eligible for the pass.

    - The pass will allow residents a “hassle-free travel experience” across the city’s rail transportation system – the Mumbai locals, the Mumbai Metro and the Monorail.

    - The pass is aimed at curbing ticketless travel, fake tickets and passes, and bogus IDs on the Mumbai locals. Notably, on average, a daily case count of 20 such incidences are detected.

    How will it function?

    - Keeping in mind the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, the pass will be issued taking into consideration that only essential and emergency workers are allowed to use local train services for now.

    - Using the new system, BMC can keep a track of the people using the locals based on level of restrictions imposed.

    - The pass will thus be issued in ‘Degrees’ of lockdown restrictions, wherein residents of the areas under Levels 1, 2 and 3 lockdowns will be issued a Degree 3 pass, allowing them to travel.

    - Commuters issued a Degree 2 pass will be able to travel if the restriction level is 1 or 3 and those with Degree 5 pass will be allowed travel on the local trains regardless of level of restrictions.

  • July 01, 2021 / 10:00 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Cabinet approves Rs 6.29-lakh cr COVID-19 relief package announced by FM

    The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the Rs 6.29-lakh crore relief package announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to support the pandemic-hit economy. This was informed by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar after the Cabinet meeting. As part of the package to support the COVID-19 pandemic-hit economy, Sitharaman had on Monday announced Rs 1.5 lakh crore of additional credit for small and medium businesses, more funds for the healthcare sector, loans to tourism agencies and guides, and waiver of visa fee for foreign tourists.

    Together with previously announced Rs 93,869-crore spending on providing free foodgrains to the poor till November and additional Rs 14,775 crore fertiliser subsidy, the stimulus package, which is mostly made up of government guarantee to banks and microfinance institutions for loans they extend to COVID-19-hit sectors, totalled up to Rs 6.29 lakh crore. The finance minister provided Rs 23,220 crore of additional funding to set up children and paediatric care at hospitals to prepare healthcare infrastructure to deal with any emergency arising due to COVID-19 wave hitting children. 

  • July 01, 2021 / 09:50 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Vaccines do not cause infertility and are safe for all lactating women says government

    Dispelling reports and rumours surrounding infertility caused due to COVID-19 vaccines, the government has clarified that getting the jab does not cause any such side effects. It also said that the vaccines are safe for all lactating women. According to the government, none of the vaccines currently available in India causes fertility-related issues in men or women, since all vaccines and their constituents are tested first on animals and later in humans to assess if they have any such side effects.

  • July 01, 2021 / 09:45 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Odisha halts vaccination drive in 11 districts due to ''shortage'' of Covishield doses

    The Odisha government on Wednesday stopped the COVID-19 vaccination drive in 11 districts due to an "acute shortage" of Covishield doses, officials said. The inoculation exercise was temporarily halted during the day in Angul, Bolangir, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Ganjam, Jajpur, Jharsuguda, Kendrapara, Koraput and Sonepur , they said.

    The authorities were administering over 3 lakh doses of the vaccines to eligible beneficiaries every day since June 21 after Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik had asked officials to accelerate the inoculation process before the possible third wave of COVID-19. But, the health department was able to give only 1.18 lakh jabs on Tuesday, an official said. Covaxin is being administered to people in the Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation area, while Covishield vaccine is being used in other parts of the state.

    "On Tuesday, no vaccination drive was conducted in Kendrapara and Balasore. Today, the authorities stopped the immunisation programme in 11 districts due to the acute shortage of doses. The state has a stock of 38,380 vials of Covishield till this morning, and the next allocation is likely to be made on July 2," another health department official said. 

  • July 01, 2021 / 09:30 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Vladimir Putin Says He Received Russia's Sputnik V Vaccine Against COVID-19

    Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday he had received Russia's Sputnik V vaccine against COVID-19 earlier this year after previously declining to disclose which vaccine he had taken. Putin, 68, received two vaccine shots against COVID-19 in March and April, the Kremlin has said. Authorities did not publish video footage of him being inoculated. 

  • July 01, 2021 / 09:22 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | Centre seeks report from West Bengal govt on dubious COVID-19 vaccination camps

    The Union Health Ministry has asked the West Bengal government to inquire into instances of COVID-19 vaccination camps being organised allegedly by unauthorised people in some areas of Kolkata and submit a report in the next two days. Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan has written to Hari Krishna Dwivedi, Chief Secretary of West Bengal, on June 29, seeking a factual report on the matter.

  • July 01, 2021 / 09:10 AM IST

    Coronavirus LIVE Updates | No case of Delta plus variant of COVID-19 in Delhi so far: Health minister Satyendar Jain

    Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the national capital has not reported any case of Delta plus variant of COVID-19 so far, adding that there is no communication from the Centre to make any special arrangement to deal with it. He said a genome sequencing lab to detect the variants of coronavirus will become operational at Lok Nayak Hospital within a week. Another such lab is being created at the Institute of Liver and Biliary Sciences, he said.

    "There are several variants of coronavirus, but there are only two ways to protect yourself against it -- get vaccinated and use masks. There is no separate communication from the Centre to make special preparations for the Delta plus variant. Also, Delhi has not reported any such cases so far," Jain told reporters. He said the Delhi government is in the process of increasing hospital beds to accommodate 37,000 cases a day in case of a third wave. The Delhi government has already installed 32 Pressure Swing Adsorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants with a total capacity of 29.77 metric tonnes (MT). Three liquid medical oxygen storage tanks with a cumulative capacity of 171 MT have also been installed.

