    Mumbai power outage: Maharashtra keen Tata Power extends life of Trombay unit as blame game continues

    Strap: Mumbai’s load has remained low at around 2,500 MW due to the changes in activity and disruption caused by the pandemic, but is expected to go up to 4,000 MW by 2025.

    Rachita Prasad
    March 01, 2022 / 06:09 PM IST
     
     
    As the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL) and the Tata Power Company blamed each other for the outage in Mumbai on February 27, a top official said the state government is keen that the life of the Trombay plant is extended, given its criticality to the city.

    The unusual power outage affected parts of the city and lasted over an hour. It brought local train services, the financial capital’s lifeline, to a standstill.

    “An internal investigation committee has been formed by MSETCL. They will investigate and submit a report. After that, the government will decide what action has to be taken,” Dinesh Waghmare, the state’s principal energy secretary, told Moneycontrol.

    The outage triggered memories of the blackout on October 12, 2020, when power disruption in parts of the city lasted for 18 hours. Outages in Mumbai are rare as the city introduced an islanding scheme in 1981, which enables certain areas to get electricity even if there is a disturbance in the larger grid.

    Tata Power said MSETCL’s line tripped and caused a disturbance in the system linked to the 930 MW Trombay power plant.

    MSETCL was quick to blame Tata Power and said that after the Mulund-Trombay line tripped because of a technical snag, the state load transmission centre had asked the Tatas to increase electricity generation at about 9 am but the power generation centre wanted a mail to do so.

    “Had Tata Power increased the power generation with immediate effect, this situation would have been averted,” MSETCL said in the statement.

    The incident has turned the focus of the authorities on Tata Power’s Trombay plant, which supplies electricity to a majority of the bulk and retail consumers  in Mumbai.

    “I am concerned about the fact that their power plant has become quite old, almost 40 years plus old,” Waghmare said. “They need to take a life extension immediately. If they wind up this plant, then it will be very difficult to manage as there would hardly be any embedded generation available for Mumbai.”

    Mumbai’s generation capacity stands at 1,877 megawatts (MW), of which Tata Power supplies 1,377 MW and Adani Electricity Mumbai supplies 500 MW. The city’s peak demand is 3,800 MW. In January 2021, a Central Electricity Authority team investigating the October 2020 power outage had said that the city needs to add electricity generation capacity that’s dedicated for its own consumption, also known as embedded capacity. This would reduce dependence on buying power from outside.

    “Getting power from outside is a big challenge because of transmission line constraints as land acquisition, approvals and environment permissions are difficult. So, what we have suggested is that they should go for a life extension, extend their power purchase agreement with BEST and Tata Power distribution. And they in-principle agree with it,” Waghmare said.

    The Trombay project has been under the scanner as it is one of the few coal-based thermal power projects operating within city limits. Citizen groups have in the past protested against the unit.

    “There is no other location available – every area is packed. The only option is life extension of this plant,” Waghmare said.

    Given the criticality of this project to the city and the challenges in procuring electricity from outside, Waghmare said expanding production at the existing plant can be considered because there is land available at the site. The proposal will have to be approved by the Maharashtra Electricity Regulatory Commission. 

    “Tata Power had plans of setting up gas-based power plants at Trombay. But after the Russia-Ukraine conflict, gas prices will increase and a gas-based power plant will not be economical,” Waghmare said.

    Waghmare said Mumbai’s load, a broad indicator of demand, has remained low, at about 2,500 MW, due to changes in activity and the disruption caused by the pandemic. He expects it to go up to 4,000 MW by 2025.
    Tags: #electricity #Mumbai Power outage #Tata Power Company
    first published: Mar 1, 2022 06:09 pm

