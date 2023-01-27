English
    Mu Sigma prevails in a David vs Goliath fight starring Lord Shiva

    The lawsuit by American billionaire Patrick Ryan claimed that Dhiraj Rajaram’s devotion towards Lord Shiva influenced his business decisions.

    Chandra R Srikanth & Haripriya Suresh
    January 27, 2023 / 10:38 AM IST
    Mu Sigma founder Dhiraj Rajaram

    The Supreme Court of Illinois has ruled in favour of data analytics unicorn Mu Sigma and its founder, Dhiraj Rajaram, in a six-year-old legal dispute against American billionaire Patrick Ryan, in a rare victory for a company against a powerful investor.

    The primary allegation in the lawsuit was that Ryan’s son had been duped into selling their shares in Mu Sigma back to Rajaram at a lower value than they were worth. The complaint also claimed Rajaram’s devotion to the Hindu deity Shiva influenced his business decisions.

    The court ruled that the stock repurchase agreement was signed and all necessary information was received by the seller. It observed that the suit had been brought six years after the stake was bought out by Rajaram.

    Ryan’s venture capital firm Walworth Investments had invested $1.5 million in Mu Sigma in 2006. Four years later, it sold its 17.5 percent stake in the firm for $9.3 million, earning a 6x return. But in what appeared to be a case of seller’s remorse, Ryan sued Mu Sigma in 2016.