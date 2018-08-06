TPG Capital eyes stake in big data firm Mu Sigma

Private equity giant TPG Capital is in talks with data analytics firm Mu Sigma for a stake sale, with the Bengaluru-and-Chicago based company valued at $1.2 billion. The Times of India reported that negotiations are at an early stage, and a complete exit for the present shareholders is not out of the question.

Mu Sigma founder Dhiraj Rajaram, Sequoia Capital, and General Atlantic Partners are the major stakeholders in the company. Mu Sigma, which has offices in 10 countries, aids large corporations in making informed decisions by processing data on a wide range of metrics relating to their businesses.

TPG and Mu Sigma are holding talks directly without the involvement of investment banks. The final contours of the deal are yet to materialize, but TPG is reportedly eager to snap up stake in the data analytics firm.

Mu Sigma was founded in 2004, and has posted significant growth hence. However, the company company’s efforts at expansion hit a roadblock in 2016, after corporate restructuring necessitated by Rajaram’s divorce from his wife, Ambiga Subramanian. She stepped down from her position as CEO and sold her stake for $170 million. The duo collectively held 48 percent stake in Mu Sigma, with each having 24 percent each.

Other shareholders also jumped ship. Mastercard, which was an investor, sold the entirety of its stake, while Sequoia Capital and General Atlantic partially reduced their holdings. Mu Sigma was valued at $900 million at the time of the stake sale in 2016. Following the transaction, Rajaram’s stake in the company went up to 52 percent.

Rajaram graduated from the College of Engineering in Guindy, Chennai, before doing an MBA from the Booth School of Business, Chicago. He founded Mu Sigma in 2004, after a stint at Booz Allen Hamilton, the consulting firm where Edward Snowden worked prior to leaking documents incriminating the United States government in its global surveillance programme.

Big data companies have seen a spurt in growth in recent years, as large corporations seek to optimize their businesses using data-driven decision making. However, many data firms have struggled to upscale operations. A takeover by TPG could further Mu Sigma’s avenues for growth since it could gain access to other firm’s which are a part of the former’s global portfolio.

It was reported by the Times of India that existing investors like Sequoia and General Atlantic will take the cue from Rajaram in exiting Mu Sigma. A fund infusion by Mastercard in 2013 had valued the company at $1.5 billion, almost 14 times its revenue for that year.

However, management changes following the exit of Subramanian and Mastercard, have tempered the company’s valuation. Its revenues have also slowed in the interim. Rajaram told Mint in September 2017 that Mu Sigma’s revenue was expected to exceed $180 million in 2017. This implies that TPG’s $1.2 billion valuation is roughly seven times the company’s revenue for 2017.