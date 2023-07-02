A daily round-up of the most interesting articles

Ajit Pawar takes oath as second Deputy CM of Maharashtra

Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader Ajit Pawar, who had recently offered to resign as LoP (Leader of Opposition), took oath as Maharashtra's second deputy chief minister on July 2, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and existing Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in attendance. This is the third time in four years that Ajit Pawar has taken oath oath as deputy chief minister. Read more here.

Dalal Street Week Ahead | 10 key factors that will keep traders busy next week

We have seen bulls roaring at Dalal Street as the benchmark indices hit historic highs in the week ended June 30, with buying across sectors. The strong progress of the southwest monsoon, positive global data (including US Q1CY23 GDP and surprise fall in jobless claims), and narrowing current account deficit in Q4FY23 along with healthy FII inflows and HDFC-HDFC Bank merger update boosted investors' sentiment during the week. Read more here.

Bank of Baroda plans to divest up to 49% in credit card arm

Currently, it is 100 percent owned by BoBBOB intends to offload up to 49 percent in a combination of primary and secondary capital from one or multiple investors to create more value in BOB Financial Solutions and take it to the next level of growth, the official said. Read more here.

PTC India likely to clock 20% growth in power trading in FY24: CMD Mishra

Power trading solutions provider PTC India Ltd has clocked 16 percent growth in its power trading volumes during the first quarter of this fiscal and hopes for around 20 percent rise in the entire 2023-24, driven by targeted segment wise trade and innovative products, according to CMD Rajib Kumar Mishra. Read more here.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari says 70% work of India-Myanmar-Thailand Trilateral Highway complete

India, Thailand and Myanmar are working on about 1,400-km-long highway that would link the country with Southeast Asia by land and give a boost to trade, business, health, education and tourism ties among the three countries. Read more here.

Wimbledon 2023 begins on July 3. Carlos Alcaraz is raring to go

Carlos Alcaraz is a bit of a showman. His match against Jannik Sinner in the US Open quarter-finals last year, which started on a Wednesday night in New York and finished in the wee hours of Thursday, lasted five hours 15 minutes. Read more here.

Packaging goes green: Say no to single-use plastic and yes to sustainable packaging solutions

July 3, International Plastic Bag Free Day, is a good time to shine the spotlight on alternative packaging solutions that are ecologically sensitive. Read more here.