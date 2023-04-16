A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of the most important stories this evening:

India could buy Russian crude past cap if Opec+ cuts boost costs: FM

India will explore buying Russian crude oil near or past the price cap imposed by the G-7 as it navigates external risks it sees as the biggest economic threat. “Yes, because otherwise I’ll end up paying far more than what I can afford,” Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in an interview Saturday in Washington, when asked if India would continue importing Russian oil beyond the $60-a-barrel price cap. “We have a large population and we also therefore have to look at prices which are going to be affordable for us.”

Talks with UK govt on financial package still on: Tata Steel CEO

Tata Steel is still pursuing its request for the financial package with the UK government, the company's CEO T V Narendran said. Narendran made the remarks in reply to a question on stance on exiting the UK business. There has been no conclusion to the request made for a financial package, he said.

TCS, Infosys results signal subdued Q4 for IT pack, experts see choppy 1-2 quarters

The results of top-tier companies TCS and Infosys have tripped on global uncertainties and missed street estimates, setting a subdued tone for Q4 show by the IT pack, and experts see choppy 1-2 quarters for the industry but are hopeful of subsequent recovery.

Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms climb Rs 67,859 cr; ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank shine

Seven of the top-10 most valued firms together added Rs 67,859.77 crore in market valuation in a holiday-shortened last week, with ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank emerging as the biggest gainers.

Saudi prince gives 4% Aramco stake to public investment firm

Saudi Arabia's crown prince announced on Sunday the transfer of a 4 percent stake of the oil giant Saudi Aramco to a subsidiary of the kingdom's sovereign wealth fund, further boosting its coffers as the kingdom tries to expand its economy beyond oil.

Protest against CBI summons to Kejriwal: AAP says senior leaders detained by police

Several senior AAP leaders were on Sunday "detained" by the Delhi Police while they were staging a sit-in to protest against the summoning of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by the CBI in connection with the excise policy case.

Atiq Ahmad, brother killing: UP govt forms 3-member judicial commission; to submit inquiry report in 2 months

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 16 constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe into the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf. The commission will be headed by high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh will be its members, officials said in Lucknow.

