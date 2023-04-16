Atiq Ahmad, brother killing: UP govt forms 3-member judicial commission; to submit inquiry report in 2 months

A man opens fire at Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed as they are being taken for a medical checkup, in Prayagraj, on April 15, 2023. (PTI Photo)

The Uttar Pradesh government on April 16 constituted a three-member judicial commission to probe into the killing of gangster-politician Atiq Ahmad and his brother Khalid Azeem alias Ashraf.

The commission will be headed by high court judge (retired) Arvind Kumar Tripathi, and retired judge Brijesh Kumar Soni and former DGP Subesh Kumar Singh will be its members, officials said in Lucknow.

The commission will have to submit its report to the government within two months, they said, adding the state home department has constituted the commission under Commission of Inquiry Act, 1952.

Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf Ahmed were shot dead late night on April 15 while being taken for medical checkup in Prayagraj.

Atiq Ahmad is the father of gangster-turned-politician Asad Ahmad who was killed in encounter by Uttar Pradesh Police in Umesh Pal murder case.

The shooting that occurred around 10 pm was caught on camera as mediapersons were following the handcuffed duo, who were being taken to the hospital by police for a medical checkup.

A senior police officer said three people have been arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred just two days after Ahmad's son Asad was gunned down in a police encounter in Jhansi. Asad's last rites were performed here earlier in the day.

At least three people, who posed as mediapersons, were seen firing from a close range at Ahmad (60) and Ashraf, who fell to the ground. Police soon overpowered the assailants.

Reacting to the incident, Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet in Hindi: "Crime has reached its peak in Uttar Pradesh and the criminals are unfazed. When someone can be shot dead amidst a police cordon, then what about the safety of the general public? An atmosphere of fear is being created among the public due to this and it seems that some people are deliberately creating such an atmosphere." Ahmad, a former SP MP, and his brother were brought here for a court hearing in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case and were remanded in police custody.

Ahmad's son Asad and one of his accomplices were killed in a police encounter in Jhansi on April 13.

