English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Join us for AWS presents TRANSFORMING A BILLION LIVES webinar on Wednesday, 25th April 2023 | 3.00pm onwards.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusiness

    Talks with UK govt on financial package still on: CEO T V Narendran

    Narendran who is also the Managing Director of Tata Steel made the remarks in reply to a question on stance on exiting the UK business.

    PTI
    April 16, 2023 / 01:02 PM IST
    File image of T V Narendran

    File image of T V Narendran

    Tata Steel is still pursuing its request for the financial package with the UK government, the company's CEO T V Narendran said.

    Narendran who is also the Managing Director of Tata Steel made the remarks in reply to a question on stance on exiting the UK business.

    "Tata Steel is still pursuing it (request) with the government there (UK)," he told PTI on the sidelines of an event in the national capital.

    There has been no conclusion to the request made for a financial package, he said.

    India-headquartered Tata Steel owns the UK's largest steelworks at Port Talbot in South Wales and employs around 8,000 people across all its operations in the country.

    The company had sought 1.5 billion pounds from the UK government to execute its decarbonisation plans.

    However, the British government earlier this year made a counter offer which was much lower to the company's expectations.

    Speaking to PTI, Narendran had said that Tata Steel cannot see its future in the UK without the support of the government there.

    PTI
    Tags: #T V Narendran #Tata Steel #UK #UK business
    first published: Apr 16, 2023 01:02 pm