A round-up of the big stories

Here is a collection of our most important stories this evening:

STT on sale of options to be hiked by 25%, finance ministry clarifies

After hours of confusion regarding the quantum of STT (securities transaction tax) hike on the sale of options, the finance ministry has clarified that it will be hiked to Rs 6,250 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore. In the Finance Bill 2023, which was passed by Lok Sabha on March 24 morning, STT on the sale of options was hiked to Rs 2,100 on a turnover of Rs 1 crore against an earlier levy of Rs 1,700. Details here.

NSE to roll back 6% transaction charges on equity and F&O trading from April 1

The National Stock Exchange (NSE) board on March 24 said it decided to roll back the 6 percent increase in transaction charges on the equity cash and derivatives segment with effect from April 1. Read more here.

Five executives at Nykaa resign in latest departures

Five executives at Nykaa have resigned, a spokesperson said on March 24, the latest departures at the beauty company amid intensifying competition and a falling stock price. Read more about them, here.

India's forex kitty jumps by $12.8 billion to $572.8 billion

India's forex kitty rose by $12.798 billion to $572.801 billion in the week ended March 17, the Reserve Bank said on March 24. In the previous reporting week, the reserves dropped $2.39 billion to a three-month low of $560.003 billion. Find out more.

Not just debt funds, gold and international funds too stand to lose from Finance Bill amendment

The government’s surprise move to amend the taxation on gains from debt funds has come as a jolt for mutual fund investors and the sector. While some mutual fund categories lose out, others might gain, officials and experts said. Read here to find out more.

I'm fighting for the voice of India, ready to pay any price: Rahul Gandhi

Hours after he was disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi said on March 24 he was fighting for the voice of India and was ready to pay any price. Read more.