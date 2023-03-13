Moneycontrol Selects: Top stories this afternoon

A round-up of the big stories

Here are the top stories this afternoon:

IT firms may see delay in tech spending due to Silicon Valley Bank collapse

The collapse of Silicon Valley Bank in the US has sent startups and VC funds scrambling, but it may also result in enterprise clients pushing their IT spending decisions, said a note by Wedbush Securities. The primary spending impact will be in the banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) and high-tech verticals. BFSI contributes 20-40 percent of the sector’s revenues and has so far been a reliable spender as compared to 2007-08, and high-tech, which is a headwind, could cause a greater impact. Read more

SC to hear Torrent's appeal against NCLAT order for RCap second auction on March 20

The Supreme Court will on March 20 hear a plea by Torrent Investments against a National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) order, allowing the lenders of Anil Ambani-promoted Reliance Capital (RCap) to conduct another round of auction.

The court on March 13 agreed to hear Torrent’s plea after NCLAT on March 2 allowed a petition by lenders of Reliance Capital for another round of auction for the debt-ridden firm undergoing the insolvency process. Read More

'Everything Everywhere All At Once' has won everything, everywhere, all at once at Oscars 2023

Multiverse epic Everything Everywhere All At Once had a historic showing at the Academy nominations with 11 nominations, including Best Picture, Best Director (for the Daniels, as Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert are popularly known), and Best Actress for Michelle Yeoh.

It has won 7 of those 11 nominations: Best Picture, Best Actress in a Leading Role (Michelle Yeoh), Best Actress in a Supporting Role (Jamie Lee Curtis), Best Actor in a Supporting Role (Ke Huy Quan), Best Director (Daniel Kwan with Daniel Scheinert), Best Original Screenplay, Best Film Editing. Read More

India at the Oscars: Big wins for ‘Naatu Naatu’ and ‘The Elephant Whisperers’

Composer M.M. Keeravaani (R) and Indian musician Chandrabose accepted the Oscar for Best Music (Original Song) for "Naatu Naatu" from "RRR" onstage during the 95th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre. Kartiki Gonsalves and Guneet Monga took home the Oscar for The Elephant Whisperers in the Documentary Short category. Read More

Centre seeks apology from Rahul Gandhi over 'democracy under threat' remark

The central government on March 13 demanded an apology from Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for saying that the “Indian democracy is under threat”.

As the second leg of Budget session began, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh asked the Lok Sabha to condemn Rahul's recent remarks in London. “Rahul Gandhi, who is a member of this House, insulted India in London. I demand that his statements should be condemned by all members of this House and he should be asked to apologise before the House," he said. Read More