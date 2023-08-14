Moneycontrol Selects: Top Stories this afternoon

Here are the top stories this afternoon

Stay connected and informed with these essential stories:

Bullish on India: The economy is right in the middle of the profit cycle

Data over the past two decades shows that the ratio of corporate profit to GDP almost doubled from 2.7 percent to 5.1 percent over the period of 2003–08. Click here for the full picture

Nykaa trades 11% lower on weak Q1 earnings

Shares of FSN E-Commerce Ventures Ltd, the parent of online cosmetics and fashion retailer Nykaa, lost over 11 percent after it posted weaker June quarter earnings. Click here to read brokerages reactions

Adani Group stocks fall 2-4% after Deloitte's exit triggers a sell-off

All 10 Adani Group stocks traded down in the early hours of August 14, with the flagship Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports being the worst hit among Nifty50 stocks losing around 4 percent. All you need to know

Rs 2,000 note withdrawal: Banks see majority notes from businesses

The Reserve Bank of India said on August 1 that Rs 2,000 banknotes worth Rs 3.14 lakh crore, or 88 percent in circulation, have returned to the banking system, as on July 31. All the numbers right here

SpiceJet flies into black as airline reports Q1 net profit of Rs 197.5 crore

However, revenue for the Q1FY24 came in at Rs 2,003.5, 18.5 percent lower from Rs 2,457 crore in the same period a year ago. Click here for the full financials

Gadar 2 enters the Rs 100-crore club

Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel reprised the roles of Tara Singh and Sakeena in 'Gadar 2' and the movie revolves around Singh's journey to Pakistan to help rescue his son from the army. Click here for the full picture