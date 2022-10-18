English
    Why is ICICI Pru’s stock underperforming despite robust margin in H1 FY23?

    The business makeover should help this private life insurer accelerate business growth, along with higher margins

    Neha Dave
    October 18, 2022 / 12:08 PM IST
    Why is ICICI Pru’s stock underperforming despite robust margin in H1 FY23?

    ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Company: ICICI Prudential Life Insurance posts Q1 profit at Rs 155.7 crore. The insurance company recorded a standalone profit of Rs 155.7 crore in quarter ended June 2022 against loss of Rs 185.73 crore in same period last year. Net premium income grew by 4.3% to Rs 6,884.2 crore compared to same period last year.

    Highlights Well on track to meet the growth guidance for value of new business (VNB) New business margins strong at 31 percent The share of volatile business has come off Good traction in group protection and annuity segments, retail protection business declines Top-line growth is muted, weak distribution performance by ICICI Bank Business transformation visible in improved product mix, higher margins, and enhanced distribution channels Valuation reasonable; stock still underperforming ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (CMP: Rs 510, Mcap: Rs 73,294 crore), one of the top private insurers,...

