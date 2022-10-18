Why is ICICI Pru’s stock underperforming despite robust margin in H1 FY23?

Highlights Well on track to meet the growth guidance for value of new business (VNB) New business margins strong at 31 percent The share of volatile business has come off Good traction in group protection and annuity segments, retail protection business declines Top-line growth is muted, weak distribution performance by ICICI Bank Business transformation visible in improved product mix, higher margins, and enhanced distribution channels Valuation reasonable; stock still underperforming ICICI Prudential Life Insurance (CMP: Rs 510, Mcap: Rs 73,294 crore), one of the top private insurers,...
Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | ‘There is great disorder under Heaven, the situation is excellent’
Oct 17, 2022 / 03:03 PM IST
In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: India looks to continue its relative outperformance, issue of monetary tightening divides RBI MPC, the history of political splits and symbols, India and UK need to sort out trade issues, and moreRead Now
Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | How did we get into this mess?
Oct 15, 2022 / 10:30 AM IST
Economic paradigm shifts are marked by great upheavals. Is it time for India to hold all the levers?Read Now
To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO
Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience
Already a member? Sign in
Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to
Ad free experience
Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode
Sharpest Opinions
Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts
+
Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist
Actionable Insights
Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls
Virtual Events
Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies
Newsletters
Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.
Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers