English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

    Weekly Tactical pick: Why select this construction player?

    HG Infra Engineering Limited is constructing the base for a strong and diversified earnings growth.

    Moneycontrol Research
    June 16, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
    Weekly Tactical pick: Why select this construction player?

    HG Infra Engineering Limited, a quality construction company, is our tactical pick for the week.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    The current financial year (FY24) is expected to see record infrastructure orders being awarded, given the upcoming key state elections this year and the general election next year. Hence, HG Infra Engineering Limited (HGIEL; CMP: Rs 850; Nifty level: 18,688), a quality construction company, is our tactical pick for the week. The highway construction segment, which forms more than 90 percent of HGIEL’s order book, got a whopping 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the budgetary allocation in FY24 Union...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A pregnant pause but more rate hikes loom

      Jun 15, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Deflation in wholesale prices deepens, can MRF muscle its way to the top, BJP-A...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol pro Weekender | Hop, skip or pivot? 

      Jun 10, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

      The markets will dance to the Fed's tune next week

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers