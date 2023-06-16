Weekly Tactical pick: Why select this construction player?

HG Infra Engineering Limited, a quality construction company, is our tactical pick for the week.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

The current financial year (FY24) is expected to see record infrastructure orders being awarded, given the upcoming key state elections this year and the general election next year. Hence, HG Infra Engineering Limited (HGIEL; CMP: Rs 850; Nifty level: 18,688), a quality construction company, is our tactical pick for the week. The highway construction segment, which forms more than 90 percent of HGIEL’s order book, got a whopping 26 percent year-on-year (YoY) increase in the budgetary allocation in FY24 Union...