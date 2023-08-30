English
    Visaka Industries: Margin concerns linger

    Demand slowdown and input-cost inflation are eating into profit margins

    Sachin Pal
    August 30, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST
    Visaka Industries: Margin concerns linger

    Visaka Industries is facing the twin challenges of demand slowdown and steep input cost inflation.

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights:  Synthetic yarn business facing a cyclical slowdown Key raw material prices unlikely to correct in the near term New Vnext plant in West Bengal to commence production from Q2/Q3 Stable outlook for the core roofing business Gross borrowings of Rs 410 crore at the end of June 2023 Valuations appear reasonable from long-term perspective Asbestos cement sheet (ACS) manufacturer Visaka Industries is facing the twin challenges of demand slowdown and steep input cost inflation, leading to reduced profit margins. The management is upbeat about the...

