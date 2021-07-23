MARKET NEWS

UltraTech – A market leader that continues to deliver

UltraTech has been consistently generating free cash flow, which has helped it improve its leverage profile

Sachin Pal
July 23, 2021 / 09:57 AM IST
UltraTech – A market leader that continues to deliver

 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

UltraTech Cement, India’s largest cement manufacturer, has announced better-than-expected June-quarter earnings. The company had some hiccups during the second wave, but seems to have turned the corner as markets reopened. Key Result Highlights Revenues from India operations came in at Rs 11,450 crore. The top line was led by a 47 per cent jump in cement volumes together with a 6 per cent increase in pricing. The operating margins held firm despite inflationary cost pressures. Operating income was Rs 3,257 crore,...

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers