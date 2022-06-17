English
    Sona BLW: Is order book strong enough to justify high valuations?

    It is one of the rare gems in the listed space to play on the megatrend of electrification of vehicles

    Nitin Agrawal
    June 17, 2022 / 10:49 AM IST
    Sona BLW: Is order book strong enough to justify high valuations?

    Representative image

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd’s (SBPFL) (CMP: Rs581.6; M Cap: Rs 33,890 crore) Q4 FY22 results were in line with Street estimates. A scarcity of semiconductor chips coupled with rising raw material prices continue to hurt. However, it is one of the rare gems in the listed space to play on the megatrend of electrification of vehicles. Though valuations currently seem elevated, the growth outlook and fundamentals of the company are promising and hence we advise investors to accumulate this...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers