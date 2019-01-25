Raymond Q3: Branded apparels lead the way; accumulate on dips

Highlights:
- The Raymond stock can be considered for accumulation
- Sales growth and margin improvement seen across most segments
- Store additions will be mainly under the franchise route
- Thane land monetisation holds key to unlocking value
- Competition, seasonality and high input costs are major risks
Raymond reported a decent set of Q3 FY19 earnings. A diversified branded product portfolio, adoption of asset-light retailing and store additions make the stock worthy of accumulation.
Q3 review
- Sales grew across all segments
- Operating margin expanded sharply year-on-year (YoY)
- An increase in financing costs and higher tax rate YoY impacted bottomline margin
ObservationsRevenue drivers
- Extension of the wedding season and ‘end of season sale’ schemes in Q4 should keep demand momentum intact in the textile and apparel segments
- New premium fabric variants will be introduced and marketed periodically too. The number of tailoring hubs, which stood at 38 as on December 31, 2018, will increase too
- New stores will be added every year to augment its existing network of 1,363 outlets (spanning 2.3 million square feet) across all brands: Parx, ColorPlus, Park Avenue, The Raymond Shop, Raymond Made to Measure
- The management is considering foraying into activewear, athleisure and innerwear products on a larger scale. At present, such products are sold under two brands -- Park Avenue and ColorPlus -- and comprise approximately 5 percent of branded apparel segment sales per yearMargin drivers
- To limit capex, garment manufacturing activities will be primarily outsourced and majority of the store additions will be under the franchise route
- Most of the new company owned, company operated outlets would be smaller in size to achieve cost rationalisation
- Utilisation levels at the Amravati (high-value linen shirting fabric) is likely to rise, thereby resulting in operational efficiencies
- Gradual monetisation of Thane land bank (regulatory approvals now in place) will be crucial in cash flow generation and consequent debt repayment
- Restructuring initiatives in the tools and hardware segment will continueMiscellaneous
- Raymond received approvals from Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MAHA RERA) for commencing Phase I of its residential housing project at Thane. The project will be spread across 20 acres and would cover about 3 million sq ft of saleable area. Completion is likely within the next 4-5 yearsRisks
Outlook
- A strong brand recall, availability of numerous product variants within each segment and network expansion strategies should augur well for the company going forward
- In coming quarters, debt to the tune of Rs 200-225 crore may be raised for the real estate project in addition to its net debt (total debt minus cash) of Rs 2,185 crore as on December 31, 2018
- Raymond trades at 20 times its FY21 projected earnings
- Raymond trades at 20 times its FY21 projected earnings
- The stock may be considered for long-term accumulation during volatile market conditions