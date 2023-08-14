Pidilite Q1: Solid execution gets traction

With the easing of inflationary pressure, a pick-up in construction activities, and the long festive season ahead, the management is optimistic of a healthy demand uptick in the coming quarters

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Domestic business to exhibit strong growth momentum going forward B2B segment continues to remains under pressure International market demand remains mixed VAM prices to enable margin expansion Stock trades at 63 times FY25 earnings Pidilite Industries has registered yet another quarter of robust performance with the domestic consumer bazaar (C&B) business growing in single digit, while the B2B segment registered a decline in sales due to multiple headwinds. The company continues to see demand from the rural market outpacing that of the urban...