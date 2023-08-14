English
    Pidilite Q1: Solid execution gets traction

    Though demand may grow in the coming quarters, the company faces potential challenges

    Sachin Pal
    August 14, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST
    With the easing of inflationary pressure, a pick-up in construction activities, and the long festive season ahead, the management is optimistic of a healthy demand uptick in the coming quarters

     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Domestic business to exhibit strong growth momentum going forward B2B segment continues to remains under pressure International market demand remains mixed VAM prices to enable margin expansion Stock trades at 63 times FY25 earnings Pidilite Industries has registered yet another quarter of robust performance with the domestic consumer bazaar (C&B) business growing in single digit, while the B2B segment registered a decline in sales due to multiple headwinds. The company continues to see demand from the rural market outpacing that of the  urban...

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers