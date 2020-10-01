172@29@17@145!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-research|ideas-for-profit-heres-why-vidhi-specialtys-business-model-makeover-and-capex-plans-need-a-close-watch-5909701.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 02:58 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Here's why Vidhi Specialty's business model makeover and capex plans need a close watch

In this edition of Ideas For Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains why this food colour company’s business model makeover and capex plans need a close watch and what makes it an opportunity for investors with a high-risk appetite.

Moneycontrol News

Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients' operational performance has seen a strong transformation in the last few years. It is consistently adding high margin products to its portfolio. As a result, operating margin has seen a sharp improvement over the years.

However, uncertainty regarding its expansion plans, as its current capacity is fully utilised, has been a keen concern for investors. Takeaways from its recently held annual general meeting (AGM) have been encouraging on this front.

The stock has nearly doubled from our recommended price level in December, 2019.

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra explains why this food colour company's business model makeover and capex plans need a close watch and what the stock is an opportunity for investors with a high-risk appetite.
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 02:58 pm

