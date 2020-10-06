172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|moneycontrol-research|ideas-for-profit-can-aavas-financiers-repeat-its-2019s-outstanding-performance-5928101.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research
Last Updated : Oct 06, 2020 03:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Ideas for Profit | Can Aavas Financiers repeat its 2019’s outstanding performance?

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether Aavas Financiers can repeat its 2019's outstanding performance

Moneycontrol News

Aavas Financiers, a mid-cap affordable housing finance company, was one of the best performing stock rising 131 percent in 2019.

While its business in the current year has been impacted by the nationwide lockdown, Aavas’s business is expected to normalise to a pre-COVID level much faster as compared to other non-bank lenders (NBFCs).

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether Aavas Financiers can repeat its 2019's outstanding performance.

First Published on Oct 6, 2020 03:31 pm

