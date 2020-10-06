Ideas for Profit | Can Aavas Financiers repeat its 2019’s outstanding performance?

Aavas Financiers, a mid-cap affordable housing finance company, was one of the best performing stock rising 131 percent in 2019.

While its business in the current year has been impacted by the nationwide lockdown, Aavas’s business is expected to normalise to a pre-COVID level much faster as compared to other non-bank lenders (NBFCs).

In this edition of Ideas for Profit, Moneycontrol's Sakshi Batra discusses whether Aavas Financiers can repeat its 2019's outstanding performance.