Gulf Oil Lubricants: Is it the right time to invest?

Gulf Oil Lubricants | The company reported higher profit at Rs 64 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 55.87 crorein Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 481.86 crore from Rs 421.86 crore YoY.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Gulf Oil's place in the Indian lubricants industry The Indian lubricant market is around $2.7-3 billion, the third-largest in the world by size, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2-3 per cent over 2021-26. (image) The automotive segment is the largest constituent with about 44 per cent share, the industrial segment is around 28-29 per cent, and the rest process oil. The market is dominated by OMCs which control close to half the volume, and the rest...