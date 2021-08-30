MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Mirae
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
  • The Challengers
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Sanjeevani
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live NowOption Omega 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Option Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Upstox
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessMoneycontrol Research

Gulf Oil Lubricants: Is it the right time to invest?

Gulf Oil's majority of the volume comes from the automotive segment, and with the recovery in vehicle sales, its future looks bright

Nitin Sharma
August 30, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST
Gulf Oil Lubricants: Is it the right time to invest?

Gulf Oil Lubricants | The company reported higher profit at Rs 64 crore in Q3FY21 against Rs 55.87 crorein Q3FY20, revenue rose to Rs 481.86 crore from Rs 421.86 crore YoY.

PRO Only Highlights
 Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
 Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
 Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Gulf Oil's place in the Indian lubricants industry   The Indian lubricant market is around $2.7-3 billion, the third-largest in the world by size, and it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2-3 per cent over 2021-26. (image) The automotive segment is the largest constituent with about 44 per cent share, the industrial segment is around 28-29 per cent, and the rest process oil. The market is dominated by OMCs which control close to half the volume, and the rest...

  • PRO Panorama

    Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Jackson Hole takes the spotlight

    Aug 27, 2021 / 04:26 PM IST

    In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Why Jackson Hole matters, the vax reportcard, the Weekly Tactical, IRCTC steams ahead, EV ripple effects, India road map for SPACs, investors stay light on leverage and more

    Read Now
  • PRO Weekender

    Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Walking a fine line

    Aug 28, 2021 / 10:04 AM IST

    Jerome Powell did the fine balancing act of laying out the ground for a taper, but kept markets happy by stopping short of saying when

    Read Now

To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

View Plans

Already a member? Sign in

Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

50% OFF

What Do You Get

  • Ad free experience

    Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

  • Sharpest Opinions

    Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

  • +

    Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

  • Actionable Insights

    Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

  • Virtual Events

    Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

  • Newsletters

    Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

View Offers

Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers