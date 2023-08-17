Engineers India: Better execution and higher orders to support growth

Engineers India, which is predominantly into hydrocarbon engineering, has seen a good recovery.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strong growth in order inflows and orders in hand to support growth Execution to improve in the second half of the current fiscal year Improving margins indicate higher earnings growth in the coming year Stock valued 16.6 times fiscal 2025 estimated earnings, providing 3% dividend yield Alongside the rally in the engineering space, Engineers India, which is predominantly into hydrocarbon engineering, has seen a good recovery. We have been highlighting the stock from the levels of around Rs 60 a share on the...