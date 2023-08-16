Concor: Q1 performance marred by multiple disruptions

Container freight operator Concor has reported weak first-quarter results relative to Street expectations.

PRO Only Highlights

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights: Realisations declined across both segments EXIM volumes grew 7 percent in Q1 Company has lost some market share Targeting 10 percent revenue growth in FY24 No immediate triggers for business Container freight operator Concor has reported weak first-quarter results relative to Street expectations. Despite a slow start, the management is confident of achieving its target guidance of 10-12 percent volume and revenue growth for the current fiscal year. Quarterly result highlights Concor’s Q1 revenues fell 3 percent year on year (YoY) to Rs 1,919 crore, due...