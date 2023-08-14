English
    Avalon vs Elin – Which EMS stock looks promising, post results?

    The EMS sector is poised to grow rapidly for years to come as more manufacturing units shift to India

    Nitin Sharma
    August 14, 2023 / 10:36 AM IST
    Highlights  Avalon revenues declined sequentially by 13.5 percent, EBITDA margin by 8.2 percentage points Elin revenues fell by 5.5 percent sequentially, EBITDA margin improved by 57 basis points Elin management sees a gradual margin pick-up, but revenue guidance unchanged. Avalon management lowered the FY24 revenue outlook Both companies see a pickup in the business in 2nd half on seasonality, festival demand and recovery in the macro market The EMS (Electronics Manufacturing services) sector stocks have performed well in the last one year, both in the...

