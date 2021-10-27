Ambuja Cements Q3 CY21: Rock solid performance

PRO Only Highlights

The third-quarter results of Ambuja Cements were decent and in-line with the recovery in economic activity. The growth momentum remains intact through the end of the year, although margins may be under pressure because of the steep hike in input costs. Quarter result highlights Ambuja Cements reported revenues of Rs 3,237 crore in Q3 CY21. The subsiding impact of Covid-19 and an improvement in the vaccination rate led to a healthy rise in demand across all end-markets. The volumes for the...