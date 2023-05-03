A mixed run for automobiles in April 2023

Cars

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Early onset of festivals in March ’23 as against April last year impacted sales Premium bikes continued to be in demand Exports facing severe challenges Fiscal FY24 has started off on a mixed note for Indian auto manufacturers. The highlight of April-23 is the significant drop in month-on-month (MoM) numbers in the commercial vehicle segment, primarily because of the channel correction, post the festive season in March 2023. (image) Another important take-away is the continued demand for passenger vehicles as is evident from...