Last Updated : August 24, 2022 / 06:04 AM IST
Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7
A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.
Market Buzz
Technical View | Nifty forms bullish candle, 17,350 is the level to watch
The Nifty index closed above 17,500 by taking support at 17,350. Experts said if it respects the support in the coming sessions and closes above 17,710, the low of August 19, then the upward journey will continue. Read more here.
Watch out
Take a look at these key eventsToday
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica launching in India
Big Story
NDTV's disclosure to stock exchanges on VCPL's move to acquire 29% in media group
New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on August 23 said there was no consent from its founders for the exercise of rights by Vishvapradhan Commercial Pvt Ltd (VCPL) to acquire 99.50 percent control of RRPR Holding Pvt Ltd (RRPRH), the promoter company that holds 29.18 percent stake in the media group. The rights were "executed without any input from, conversation with, or consent of the NDTV founders", the company informed the stock exchanges. Read here to know more.
Your Money
Avoiding portfolio overlap while investing in mutual funds
‘Portfolio diversification’ as a concept is transferred from one person to another but is hardly consumed by anyone. The reason is not that people do not understand its importance; rather, they don’t know the exact math behind it. Know the right approach to diversifying here.
IPO Watch
DreamFolks Services IPO | 10 key things to know before you subscribe to the issue
DreamFolks Services is the second initial public offering to be launched in August, especially after revival in the secondary market sentiment. Syrma SGS Technology closed its public issue last week. Here are 10 key things to know before subscribing public issue.
Tech Tattle
Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 first impression
The Galaxy Z Fold 4 arrived at its latest Unpacked event. Samsung’s latest Galaxy Z Fold has some small improvements and hardware upgrades over its predecessor. Know the top specs, features, India price, variant wise pricing and everything else to know here.
Tail Piece
Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals his favourite IIT Bombay joke
Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, revealed his favourite IIT Bombay joke while addressing students at the institute’s 60th convocation ceremony. More on this here.
Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.