Watch: Kumar Mangalam Birla reveals his favourite IIT Bombay joke

Kumar Mangalam Birla delivered the convocation address at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay. (Image credit: IIT Bombay Official Channel/YouTube)

Kumar Mangalam Birla, the chairman of Aditya Birla Group, revealed his favourite IIT Bombay joke while addressing students at the institute’s 60th convocation ceremony Saturday.

Birla, 55, was the chief guest at IIT Bombay’s convocation ceremony, held at its sprawling Powai campus on August 20. He addressed the assembled students after handing out their degrees and spoke about his first visit to the institute, the strides it has made in technology, some inside campus references and its trademark “IIT Bombay slanguage that I’m told is such an inseparable part of campus culture.”

“And how can I forget the famous campus jokes that I hear from my IIT Bombay alumni friends?” asked Kumar Mangalam Birla.

“My favourite, is the one that I heard, goes like this - Late at night a seemingly lost auto driver on the campus here asks a PhD student, 'Baahar jaane ka raasta? (What’s the way out?)'

“Pat comes a reply, 'Chaar saal se main bhi yahi dhund raha hun (I am also looking for it for the last four years)',” concluded Birla to laughter from the graduating class.

The billionaire businessman added a disclaimer to his joke – “Clearly, all of you who are graduating today have had no such difficulty in finding the baahar jaane ka rasta.”

A total of 449 PhD degrees were awarded by IIT Bombay this year, which the institute says is the “highest ever number in STEM education in India.”

All in all, a total of 2551 degrees were awarded to 2324 students – including, but not limited to, PhD, BTech, MTech, MSc and MPhil degrees.