Market Buzz

FPI inflows: When they returned after nine months, which sectors did they head to?

After nine months of relentless selling, foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) have finally turned net buyers this July. That said, the FPIs' sectoral allocation – largely in FMCG and telecom – shows that they are still treading cautiously. Sriram Velayudhan, VP - Alternative Research at IIFL, helps us decode their investment action.