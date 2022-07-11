Big Story

IndiGo's technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad, Delhi to protest low salaries

A sizeable number of IndiGo’s aircraft maintenance technicians have gone on sick leave during the last two days in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest their low salaries, sources said on July 10. On July 2, around 55 percent of IndiGo’s domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave. IndiGo had cut salaries of a large section of its employees when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. New airline Akasa Air, revamped Jet Airways and Tata group-owned Air India have started hiring processes and this has created a churn in the aviation industry, with many employees looking to greener pastures. More details here.