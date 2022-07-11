English
    Last Updated : July 11, 2022 / 06:11 AM IST

    Moneycontrol Daily: Your Essential 7

    A daily round-up of the most interesting articles to help jump-start the day.

    Moneycontrol News

    • Market Buzz

      Macro data, Q1 earnings, global cues to dictate market trend this week: Analysts

      Trading activity in the domestic equity market this week will be influenced by a host of macroeconomic data announcements, including inflation number for June, first quarter earnings from companies, global trends and foreign funds movement, analysts said. Other key factors like rupee-dollar trend and Brent crude oil price will also guide market sentiments, they added. Read more here.

    • Watch Out

      Take a look at these key events

      Today
      SC verdict on Abu Salem plea challenging life term
      SC to pronounce order in contempt case against Vijay Mallya
      Court hearing on Shri Krishna Janmabhoomi-Shahi Idgah Mosque dispute case
      Tomorrow
      Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation data for June to be released
      Edelweiss MF to launch Focused Equity Fund
      GOMs to discuss GST levy on casinos, online gaming
      Shiv Sena rebels to respond to SC over disqualification notice for defection
      Udaipur tailor murder: 6 arrested accused in NIA custody till Tuesday
      PM to inaugurate Deoghar airport, address event in Patna
      PM to inaugurate UP's 296 km Bundelkhand Expressway
      NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu to campaign in Telangana
      Nothing Phone (1) launch
      Realme GT 2 Explorer Master Edition launch

      2022 Audi A8 L India launch

      Close

    • Big Story

      IndiGo's technicians go on sick leave in Hyderabad, Delhi to protest low salaries

      A sizeable number of IndiGo’s aircraft maintenance technicians have gone on sick leave during the last two days in Hyderabad and Delhi to protest their low salaries, sources said on July 10. On July 2, around 55 percent of IndiGo’s domestic flights were delayed as a significant number of its cabin crew members took sick leave. IndiGo had cut salaries of a large section of its employees when the COVID-19 pandemic was at its peak. New airline Akasa Air, revamped Jet Airways and Tata group-owned Air India have started hiring processes and this has created a churn in the aviation industry, with many employees looking to greener pastures. More details here.

    • Your Money

      Investor flow to equity mutual fund schemes drops 16.3% in June, shows AMFI data

      Equity MF schemes saw a 16.3% decline in net investor flows in June to Rs 15,497 crore as volatility in stock markets hammered market sentiment, according to monthly data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI). Get more details here.

    • Automobile

      TVS Ronin Review: Surprisingly agile and very comfortable

      If you were expecting the new TVS Ronin to look anything like the rather cool concept bike that TVS showed at the Auto Expo a few years ago, prepare to be disappointed – this is not that machine. What it is is the brand’s entry into the retro, ‘lifestyle’ motorcycle segment that’s dominated by Royal Enfield and populated by the likes of Jawa, Yezdi and Honda. Let’s try and unravel all the threads here.

    • Tech Tattle

      Xiaomi 12 Lite launched

      The Xiaomi 12 Lite has officially been revealed globally. The launch of the Xiaomi 12 Lite follows the arrival of the company’s flagship 12S series, which included the Xiaomi 12S, 12S Pro, and 12S Ultra. A quick look at design, specs, top features, price, and everything else you want to know.

    • Tail Piece

      This techie wants his mother on salary negotiating table

      Negotiating a good salary can be a tough task. Can mothers help you with it? Internet users weigh in. A LinkedIn user suggested that the well-known bargaining skills of mothers could be put to use during salary negotiations. "Can I bring my mother on salary negotiation call?" asked Nitesh Yadav, a software development engineer. "She can definitely make a better deal." Read here.

    tags #Essential 7 #IndiGo #market trend #MC essentials #Moneycontrol #Moneycontrol Daily #Mutual Funds #stock markets #TVS Ronin #Xiaomi 12

